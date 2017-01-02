Change text size for the story

Information about water meter upgrades in Ingersoll will be available during a drop in public information session in the Ingersoll council chamber on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the session is focused on Oxford County's mandatory water meter program being conducted with installation contractor Corix Water Products.

Water meter replacements and meter reading equipment upgrades in Ingersoll are scheduled to begin in January, 2017.

Ingersoll will be split into two installation zones.

Each residence north of King Street should have received a booklet outlining the program.

Distribution of booklets to remaining residence is tentatively scheduled for late January.

Once the booklet is received, residents have two weeks to book an appointment by phone or online.

More information is available on the Internet at: www.oxfordmeter.ca