For many people the Christmas and New Year's holidays are a time to relax and celebrate with friends and family, but not for everyone. There are still many people working throughout the season.

Staff Sgt. Neil Butler with the Woodstock Police Service was one of them this year.

Working a rotating shift schedule, Butler and his platoon of officers were on duty over much of the Christmas/ New Year's holidays this year.

“The chips fall where they may,” said Butler about the rotating shifts and how that is the only determining factor when it comes to who works the holidays. “There's no preferential treatment. For us it's a regular day.”

Working New Year's Day this year, he said New Year's Eve was extremely busy with triple the volume of calls of a regular Saturday night, but most of them were relatively minor.

“I've missed many birthdays, Christmases and New Year's,” said Butler who has been a police officer for 27 years.

He's quick to point out that working holidays comes with the job.

“We signed up for that,” he said. “We knew we'd be missing time with our families.”

He said for police officers the only difference to a holiday over a regular day is that the courts are shut down.

“Other than that it's a routine day for us. The most difficult part is remembering to write 2017 on everything.”

Dispatcher Marie Bellmore was on the phone at Woodstock Taxi over the holidays and had taken more than 30 calls before 11 a.m. on New Year's Day.

“Everybody's going to get cars they had to leave last night, I assume,” she said.

With a daughter living in London who was also working, Bellmore said working the holidays didn't really take her away from her family.

“(Work) is kind of my family.”

She said some customers express surprise that the business continues to operate on Christmas and most are appreciative of the service.

Lynda Keniry, restaurant and lounge manager at the Quality Inn and Suites in Woodstock, was busy making sure guests had a special breakfast on Sunday morning.

“We're in the hospitality industry,” said Keniry about working the holiday.

Some of the guests had attended a New Year's Eve dance at the hotel the previous night.

“They came for the dance and now we see them rise and shine and come in to enjoy their breakfast,” Keniry said.

November and December are traditionally busy times for the hotel, which hosts parties for companies and other large groups, she said.

While Christmas and New Year's are busy, Mothers' Day is the busiest day of the year at the hotel's restaurant, she said.

Every occasion has a different feeling, Keniry said.

“You try to make it as fun as can be,” she said. “You make sure everybody's happy with their meals and the service and you make sure the staff is happy as well, so it's an all round experience for both.”

Bartender Helen Clock worked her second New Year's Day in four years at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 119 in Ingersoll on Sunday.

She said she didn't mind working during the branch's annual Levee Day event, which was a change from her usual night shifts.

“It's great,” she said. “I love it. You get to see a lot of faces that don't normally come out on the regular nights. It's a change for me to be here and see everybody.”