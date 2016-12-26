Brant to hire for 10 new positions

PARIS - Brant will hire people for 10 new positions across the county's administration in 2017.

Council gave the nod to the new positions Tuesday while giving final approval to next year's operating and capital budgets.

The operating budget calls for revenues of $53.19 million, expenses of $101.77 million, and a property tax levy of $48.57 million. The budget will hand homeowners a 3.43-per-cent tax hike.

The average tax on a home assessed at $300,000 will rise to $2,638.53 next year from $2,544.22 this year - or an extra $87.31.

The new positions come from council's decision to approve a "best management" decision package which is intended to increase efficiency and provide better service in a modernizing administration.

Some positions will have an effect on the tax levy, while others will not because of savings found in those departments, or perceived increases in revenue to come from their work.

Or they will be covered by a general increase in residential and commercial assessment that won't result in a tax hike.

The new positions include:

Information technology director with a cost and levy impact of $100,000;

Two development engineering reviewers, each costing $96,547, no levy impact;

Property management co-ordinator, cost $86,425, total levy;

Senior financial/purchasing analyst, $80,000, $30,000 net levy impact;

Building counter technician, cost $78,033, no levy impact;

Special events assistant, cost $71,936, levy impact $26,883;

Cemetery operator, cost $61,337, levy impact 13,823;

Facility attendant, cost $50,205, levy impact $33,468;

Part-time corporate communications and marketing assistant, cost $21,000, total net levy impact.

