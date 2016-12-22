It never fails to give her goose bumps.

For Trudy Hyde and her mother Terry Geerlinks, the Lights of Hope ceremony that takes place during Alzheimer Society’s Walk for Memories in January, is always a deeply memorable event.

With dimmed light, participants carry candles and think about why they are taking part in the annual event to raise money for programs and services offered by the Alzheimer Society of Oxford.

According to the society, programs and services are available to the approximately 2,000 Oxford County residents who are living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, their family, friends and caregivers.

“It’s a time of reflection and a time to remember and honour those with dementia and those who have passed away with dementia,” said Shelley Green, executive director of the Alzheimer Society of Oxford. “It’s the one time everyone gets up and walks together. It’s a very moving time.

The Lights of Hope really is that time where clients, past and present, can see the support in the community for them. I think that’s very important.”

For more than 20 years, Geerlinks, who has raised well over $30,000 in pledges, and her daughter have taken part in the annual Woodstock Walk for Memories.

The province-wide walk is designed to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimers care, support and education.

It is held in more than 65 communities across Ontario, and draws participants of all ages and abilities to help support people living with dementia.

The mother and daughter walk every year with several family members in honour of their husband and father Geert Geerlinks, who passed away from dementia in 1992, at the age of 66.

Geert Geerlinks was one of five of seven siblings who died of Alzheimer’s disease.

But Green said cases like the Geerlinks family aren’t common, with only five per cent of Alzheimer patients inheriting the disease.

In recent years the mother and daughter have taken part in the walk in honour of their brother and son, Harry Geerlinks, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimers at same age as his father.

Green explained that today researchers know so much more about the disease and prevention than when Geert Geerlinks was alive.

Regular exercise, staying social, keeping your brain challenged, eating healthy food and protecting your head are considered crucial steps to warding off dementia.

“We now know that what is good for your heart, is good for your head,” Green said.

Green said the society raised 38 per cent of its funding through fundraising efforts, while 62 per cent is funded through the Local Health Integration Network.

This year the goal for Walk for Memories is $129,000 for all three locations.

Walks take place in Tillsonburg at Lion’s Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m.

In Ingersoll, the walk also takes place on Jan. 21, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Unifor Hall.

In Woodstock the walk takes place Jan. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

All three walks will feature a silent auction this year.

For more information visit http://www.alzheimer.ca/oxford or call 519-421-2466 or 1-877-594-2368.

