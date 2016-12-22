Shooters midgets tie in Waterford

Dec. 13 was a lucky day for Ingersoll’s Shooters Sports Photography midget LL to visit Waterford. These two rival teams have strong followings, and those fans following were not disappointed this night.

Both Waterford and Ingersoll would fill each of the three periods in the game with goals. Shooters Sports Photography’s Austin George scored the Ingersoll opener goal with assistance from Avery Shrigley and Nolan Costa.

Period two would see more goals scored by Ingersoll as Dimitri Carvalho and Aaron Lonsberry received help from Graydon McDonald, and Shrigley, respectively. The third and final goal of the second period would be put away by Kristopher Procter, with George assisting.

In the third period, with a score of five for Waterford, and only four on Ingersoll’s board, George received the puck from Lonsberry, and with less than two minutes in the game, the Waterford goalie was beaten, to bring the game to a tie.

The dying seconds of the final period saw Ingersoll players scrambling in front of the Waterford net, trying to poke it past Waterford’s goalie. However, the buzzer would end this frenzy before a sixth goal could be scored. The final of this game was a well-earned tie of five points a piece for each team.