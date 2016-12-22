Ingersoll Block Parents is sad to announce that it is shutting down its safe house program.

First started in 1981, the Ingersoll program ran until1987. Then, in 1996, it was revitalized by BettyLu Dustow and Wilma Mutsaers. At its peak, more than 75 households proudly displayed the familiar red and white sign, showing a helpful woman holding a young boy’s hand, in their front windows to indicate that they were willing to extend a helping hand.

Local Block Parents also went into primary classrooms to teach safety lessons, ran child fingerprinting clinics, and awarded Grade 8 students with prizes for volunteerism at their commencement ceremonies. In fact, the volunteers entered floats in Christmas parades, booths at Harvest Fest, and hosted safety-themed colouring contests for Block Parent Week.

The cities of London and Niagara Falls have also folded their Block Parent programs this autumn. The lack of new and returning Block Parents is attributed to more mothers working outside their homes, a reluctance to deal with the red tape of police checks, and a reliance on children carrying cell phones with 911 just one button-push away.

The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Block Parents would like to thank all of the people who supported our program over the years: our volunteer families for being our front line, the Town of Ingersoll for its financial and moral support, the school teachers who shared their classrooms, Millcreek Printing for reams of printing, the Ingersoll OPP for its school liaison officers and free background checks, and BettyLu Dustow for tireless leadership. We have not entered into this decision to shut down lightly, but society has changed and we must move forward.

Cathy Mott, chair

Ingersoll Block Parents