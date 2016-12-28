Ingersoll Library announces January events

INGERSOLL -

Ingersoll Library Winter Events

Friday Movie Matinees for adults. Every Friday we show a newly released movie at 2 p.m. Complete listings are on our web calendar at www.ocl.net. Friday matinees are at 2 p.m., free, and for adults only. Movies are also subject to availability, and we may need to offer a substitute if the film is unavailable.

Jan. 6 – Sully starring Tom Hanks.

On Jan. 15, 2009, the world witnessed the "Miracle on the Hudson" when Captain "Sully" Sullenberger glided his disabled plane onto the frigid waters of the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 aboard. However, even as Sully was being heralded by the public and the media for his unprecedented feat of aviation skill, an investigation was unfolding that threatened to destroy his reputation and his career.

Jan. 13 – Snowden starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The NSA's illegal surveillance techniques are leaked to the public by one of the agency's employees, Edward Snowden, in the form of thousands of classified documents distributed to the press.

Jan. 20 - Deepwater Horizon starring Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O'Brien, Kurt Russell, Kate Hudson, John Malkovich

On April 20, 2010, the world’s largest man-made disaster occurred on the Deepwater Horizon in the Gulf of Mexico. Directed by Peter Berg (Lone Survivor), this story honors the brave men and women whose heroism would save many on board and change everyone’s lives forever.

Jan. 27 - The Accountant starring Ben Affleck.

Christian Wolff is a math savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Behind the cover of a small-town CPA office, he works as a freelance accountant for some of the world's most dangerous criminal organizations.

Borrow from our Kitchen Library

Try out a kitchen gadget before committing to a purchase. Bake a special themed cake for your child’s birthday party, borrow cookie cutters for a family baking spree, make homemade pasta for a special dinner, borrow a slow cooker for weekend chili or a hearty soup made from fresh local ingredients

Ask at the library or visit our webpage for more details.

Adult Tech Boot Camps:

Are you clueless about the latest technology? Wondering what an app or a Google account can do? Join us at the Ingersoll Library for a lesson and tech help from Meagan.

Every Monday from 2-4 p.m. in the Ingersoll Library Program Room. Free. No registration required.

Jan. 16 – Cloud Computing 101: Have you heard of the Cloud, but you're not quite sure what that means or where to go to access it? Take a look at some common cloud applications and learn how easy and convenient cloud computing can be.

Jan. 23 – Kijiji: Looking for a used car, an apartment, or someone to buy your old couch? Kijiji can help. Learn how to use this free online classified ads website to buy & sell goods, post about local events, and much more.

Jan. 30 – Skype: Come learn how to use Skype to make voice and video calls for free from your computer or mobile device.

Feb. 6 – Storing and Managing Photos for Windows: Have questions about storing photos on your Windows computer? Want to create or delete photo albums? Learn about storing photos on your computer and on popular photo storage sites.

Adult Colouring

Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m. Looking to de-Stress? Colouring can have a calming effect on the adult mind and help promote overall wellness. Adults are invited to join our Colouring Club; we provide the colouring page and pencil crayons. Colouring pages are from books designed especially for adults, or you are welcome to bring your own. Adults only.

Special Teen Events:

Geek Out with Perler Beads. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. Teens 12+ are invited to create designs out of Perler beads. Patterns that are available include Minecraft, Legend of Zelda, Marvel characters, DC characters, Adventure Time, Disney, Harry Potter, Doctor Who, Pokémon and more. Participants will design their creations, then melt them together to make magnets.

DIY Mason Jar Terrarium. Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. Teens 12+ will make their own terrarium to take home.

Family Literacy Event, Thursday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. Join us for our annual celebration of reading, with music, games and stories.

STEAM KIDS Workshops

Mondays 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Ingersoll Library

Do you have what it takes to build a 5,000 foot bridge? Do you dream of curing a disease? Do you create and craft? Then come to our STEAM KIDS workshops and share your ideas with other mini inventors. Must register with Program Services Coordinator Gail Kavelman - email gkavelman@ocl.net or 519-485-2505 ex 2259. Mondays Feb. 13- March 20, 2017 (excludes March Break)

For more programs and events visit our web calendar at http://www.ocl.net/Program-calendar and select Ingersoll under branches.

Library Hours

Our regular hours are:

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday (basic service only) 1-4 p.m.

The library will be closed:

Friday, Nov. 11 Remembrance Day

Saturday, December 24 Christmas Eve

Sunday, December 25 Christmas Day

Monday, December 26 Boxing Day

Saturday, December 31 New Year’s Eve

Sunday, Jan. 1 New Year’s Day